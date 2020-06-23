Photo : American Horror Story ( FX )

FX is continuing to grow its Hulu brand with two more titles : Variety reveals that the network has decided to move upcoming series Y: The Last Man and American Horror Stories over to FX On Hulu—meaning the series will debut and air exclusively on Hulu, joining fellow originals Mrs. America and Devs. In addition, Hulu has delayed The Handmaid’s Tale season four to 2021 due to production delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



After over a decade of development, Y: The Last Man, based on the acclaimed graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, seems to finally be gaining some traction at FX . Last June, Eliza Clark boarded the series to replace showrunners Michael Green and Aida Croal, who departed over creative differences. Clark, whose credits include Animal Kingdom and The Killing, will oversee the series starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer (who replaced Barry Keoghan), Imogen Poots, and Lashana Lynch.

Also making the move to Hulu is American Horror Stories, the new spinoff anthology series from American Horror Story creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Little is known about the spinoff, though it’s said that each episode will explore a different real-life horror story from American history—which has no shortage of horror stories to choose from. The series will feature several Murphy regulars, obviously. Meanwhile, American Horror Story’s 10th season, which was set to debut on FX this fall, has been postponed due to the pandemic.