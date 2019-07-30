Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The journey from a high-profile gig in professional wrestling to more overtly family-friendly programming is well-traveled, and one that has its share of successful returns. Sure, sometimes it begets Dwayne Johnson as a tooth fairy, but that’s delightful. In any case, the next veteran wrestler to take the plunge is Paul Wight, a.k.a Big Show, who will be starring as a version of himself in a Netflix comedy series called The Big Show Show, a title that they will hopefully continue to workshop before the eventual binge.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wight will star as a version of himself—an alarmingly tall, retired WWE wrestler. The logline reads: “When the teenage daughter of the Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

So there is a chance that the show will mostly entail Big Show shaking his head ruefully to the tune of “women, amirite” over polite audience chuckles for ten episodes. There is substantial hope for something decent, though: Josh Bycel and Jason Berger are both showrunners, and with combined credits that include the likes of Happy Endings and Scrubs, there a glimmer of potential for something genuinely surprising. So we’ll happily reserve judgment... except when it comes to that title. There’s no premiere date as of yet, but production does start in August.