Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Wu-Tang Clan reveal prophetic origins of name with coronavirus safety poster

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Music
MusicWu-Tang ClancoronavirusRZA
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Wu-Tang Clan reveal prophetic origins of name with coronavirus safety poster
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

Up until today, there was no reason to doubt the long-accepted fact that the Wu-Tang Clan’s name comes from Shaolin And Wu Tang, the martial arts movie sampled on its debut, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Now, though, the release of an official coronavirus safety poster has called decades of trivia into question. Thanks to a single picture, we must now ask ourselves if the group somehow saw into the future long ago and understood that the best way to combat the pandemic they glimpsed therein was to release some of the century’s greatest music under an acronym for virus-thwarting safety tips.

Advertisement

Seeking to address the more than 36 styles of danger represented by the virus, Wu-Tang Clan’s Twitter posted an image titled “Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus.” Beneath the Wu-Tang symbol, it explains what their name has always been meant to communicate: “W - Wash hands, U - Use mask properly, T - Touch nothing, A- Avoid large crowds, N - Never touch your face with unclean hands, G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms.”

This is all good advice, and Wu-Tang is asking people to help spread awareness by sharing the image widely. But it’s also an earth-shattering revelation that calls into question the incredible extent of the group’s powers. RZA’s forward thinking, trend-agnostic musical vision helped make Wu-Tang a massive success, but we always assumed his leadership lay within the capabilities of a non-psychic human being. Has he, in fact, also tapped into a gift that breaks down the barriers of time and space? Is the coronavirus PSA poster just the first demonstration of his powers?

There’s no way to be sure for now. All we can do is heed the acronym’s advice, study the group’s discography and RZA’s printed works, and, just to be safe, start making the Wu-Tang sign as an additional step in our hand washing. Who knows? 30 years from now, scientists may discover the “W” finger formation is actually the best way to achieve the deepest possible cleaning.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Young Jimmy Carter once averted a nuclear disaster

TikTok apparently censored videos from users it deemed too ugly or poor

Avenue 5's season finale continues to embrace stupid choices

Vince Vaughn towers over the trailer for Clark Duke's offbeat crime comedy Arkansas