Wow, Netflix got to stream Jurassic Park for 2 whole months

They’re waiting for a better streaming deal to pop out Photo : Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma ( Getty Images )

Disappointment! We’ve got disappointment here!

Look: We’re aware that few things on Earth can capture the raw unpredictability of chaos theory better than trying to wrap one’s head around the logic underlying various streaming licensing deals. But it’s still a little baffling to see that Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park—which Netflix touted heavily when it came to the service way back on August 1—will now, per Variety, be departing the company’s roster after a mere 2 months of availability.

In fact, all three original Jurassic Park movies will be going extinct at once, which is a real shame for anyone who’s really into seeing teenagers do Gymkata on velociraptors . It’s also fairly strange, in that Netflix is also about to launch a whole new Jurassic World project of its own, the animated Camp Cretaceous.

Chalk it up to some Peacock growing pains, probably; the streaming service—owned and operated by NBCUniversal, who owns the JP/JW franchise—actually had the rights to broadcast Spielberg’s beloved blockbuster for 17 days right after it launched, before ceding that ground to Netflix. We can only assume the short duration of the deal was inspired, at least in part, by a desire to not have one of the company’s biggest box-office draws luring people to its competitor.

In any case, you’ve still got more than a month to watch Jurassic Park for the hundredth of whatever time; after it goes off the service at the end of September, it’s not clear just where those wacky dinos and extremely edible toilet lawyers will end up next.