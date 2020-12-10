Wow, it seems like everybody is reprising roles in Spider-Man 3

Photo : Sony Pictures

Call it a Spider-Verse or a Multiverse Of Madness, but Marvel’s Phase Four is truly going to be the Most Ambitious Crossover Event In History™.

It’s already confirmed that Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy and Sony’s subsequent Amazing Spider-Man series will become canon in the MCU, with Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock slated to appear in Marvel’s follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Keep scrolling, though, and you’ll see speculation that even more familiar faces, from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Kirsten Dunst and Willem Dafoe, could shatter the boundaries of time and space to reprise their roles within the MCU’s rubbery boundaries.

Scroll further and even more potential reprisals arise. Hugo Weaving, for example, will reportedly make his MCU debut as Megatron, leader of the Transformers film series’ Decepticons. Wow!

Kind of strange, sure, Megatron being from a different franchise produced by an entirely different studio and all. Still, exciting. Maybe an Ultron team-up?

Other rumors abound, too, and some A-list names are involved. Have you, like the rest of us, wondered what the MCU might do with a star like Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet? Wonder no longer. Chalamat is reportedly in talks to bring Elio, the heartbroken teen from Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, out of the arthouse and into the cineplex.

And Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will apparently be playing double duty in the MCU. Though she played the villainous Hala in Thor: Ragnarok, it’s rumored that she’s also set to reprise her acclaimed turn as Carol Aird in Todd Haynes’ romantic drama Carol. Hm.

Yeah, to be honest, we’re pretty confused, too. Great actors, but what role could they possibly serve in the multiverse? Look, we loved Nicholas Braun as Zach Attack in Sky High, too, but this is an entirely different kind of superhero film.

And the guy who played Goku in Dragonball: Evolution? Like, Goku in the MCU is awesome, but not this version.

Okay, maybe you all are fucking with us.

The Saving Silverman guys?



Ma? Not Ma.



Okay, maybe we shouldn’t believe everything we read on Twitter.

