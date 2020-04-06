Wow, Ariana Grande really likes The Waterboy

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Screenshot : YouTube

Pop artist Ariana Grande might be enduring quarantine in a gazillion dollar castle somewhere, but she’s still doing all the same shit we are, from snapping thirst traps to Facetiming with friends to binging the dumbest, most escapist movies she can . Grande’s love for film was front and center in her video for “T hank U, N ext,” though that clip apparently excluded one of her all-timers: The Waterboy, Adam Sandler’s 1998 comedy about a deep-fried football prodigy.

On Sunday night, the singer shared a video to her Instagram in which she lip-syncs a scene as Sandler’s Bobby Boucher while wearing her best approximation of the character’s audacious formalwear. Joining her are some co-stars from her acting days : Victorious’ Liz Gillies and Aaron Simon Gross, who starred in Broadway’s 13: The Musical with Grande , play a pair of flirtatious groupies, tripping up Grande’s Boucher with some aggressive come-ons . (Click to the second slide for the video.)

Followers of Grande online might be familiar with her love for the Sandler vehicle. “Am I the only person who cries when watching Water Boy?” she tweeted out in 2011. “Adam Sandler just makes me cry I feel so badly for him in this movie , i ♥ him!”

And in 2018 she confused some music journalists after sharing a photo of Sandler’s Boucher on Instagram. After one posited that the “9" on Boucher’s jersey was in some way related to the release of Thank U, Next, she replied, “bruh i jus like waterboy.” As Sigmund Freud so famously said, “Sometimes a screenshot of The Waterboy is just a screenshot of The Waterboy.”

It must be neat, then, that Sandler himself would drop into the comments with some kind words. “Bobby Boucher approves of this message,” he wrote on Monday afternoon.

Screenshot : Instagram

So, when’s she going to tell us what she thought of Uncut Gems?



