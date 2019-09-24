Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson are just getting fucking savaged in the new trailer for Babak Anvari’s Wounds, a gruesome bit of body horror that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. In this trailer, the follow-up to Anvari’s solid Under The Shadow evokes The Ring in how it finds its heroes undone by a cursed visual.

In this case, it’s whatever’s buried on an abandoned cell Hammer finds in his bar. “You don’t want to see it,” Hammer’s character tells Johnson’s. “You don’t want to see it, it’s awful.” Soon, a flood of bugs are skittering over their skin and a gory hole appears in Hammer’s armpit.

Advertisement

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz co-stars in the horror flick, which lands on Hulu starting October 18.