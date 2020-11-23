Photo : Albert L. Ortega / Contributor ( Getty Images ) , Robert Kamau / Contributor ( Getty Images )

This weekend, Chris Pratt did something many of us have done in These Troubled Times: he turned to the warm, scrolly embrace of social media. Perhaps it was for comfort, perhaps for distraction, or maybe it was just to have something to do. Whatever the cause, he wanted to drop some likes. Still smarting from the moment when Twitter deemed him the worst of the Hollywood Chrises, he turned not to the cursed birdsite but to Instagram, and then he had an experience which, again, is all too common, even amongst non-Chrises. He had what we’ll call a “oh you have got to be kidding me” moment.



That’s not Chris Pratt. That’s Chris Pratt’s Thor: Love And Thunder co-star (and fellow Hollywood Chris) Chris Hemsworth, who, as you’ll see in the above photo, has been working out a bit over quarantine.

Here’s how Pratt reacted. Not since Mouse Rat paid tribute to Lil Sebastian has Chris Pratt been so relatable.

What are the odds that Pratt saw that photo of Hemsworth, said, “oh, for fuck’s sake,” and got up to make himself a nice 10 a.m. sazerac? Hemsworth responded that both Chrises could take advantage of “the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

This is where we’d planned to say, “oh, by the way, we checked, and there’s no filter called instashred, unless it’s maybe a secret celebs-only filter,” and that is still true, but also that’s the name of an Australian company that makes a guitar with LED lights in the neck that show you where to place your fingers, so hey, that’s a thing that exists.

But hey, while we’re here, let’s do a quick Chris Instagram check-in. We’ve already seen a mega-jacked Hemsworth pushing a big heavy doughnut; what’s Pratt up to?

Okay, so investing in a hobby! Very quarantine of him. Evans? He’s reminiscing about his days as an Abercrombie model, it seems.

And Chris Pine doesn’t have an Instagram account. If that’s appealing, update your Chris rankings accordingly.

Thor: Love And Thunder is currently scheduled to arrive in February 2022—but, you know, who knows.

