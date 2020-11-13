Photo credits: Chris Pratt (Left, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images), Chris Hemsworth (Right, James D. Morgan/Getty Images Image : The A.V. Club

The Convocation of Chris-es is upon us once again, dear reader, as Variety reports that Chris Pratt—who may or may not also hold the title of “Worst Chris,” depending on which internet memes you happen to subscribe to—will reprise his role as Peter “Star Lord” Quill for Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, reuniting with his brother in Chrisness (but not Hemsworthitude), Chris Hemsworth.

This news is, of course, not entirely surprising, given that Avengers: Endgameended with Hemsworth’s Thor tagging along with Quill’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, potentially usurping his role as the group’s Alpha Chris in the process . (Vin Diesel hinted as much back in March.) It’s not (officially) clear yet if the rest of the G uardians—Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, raccoon—will also appear in the film, which is also set to co-star Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, with the latter returning to the MCU after 7 years, and a whole hell of a bunch of movies, away. (Christian Bale is also rumored to be appearing, although as a Christian, he is allowed only non-voting observation rights in any Chrisc isions that end up happening on the film’s set.)

Thor: Love And Thunder is currently scheduled for a February 2022 release date.