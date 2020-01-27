"World's worst cat" up for adoption

Screenshot : CTV News ( YouTube

On Christmas Eve in North Carolina, an evil shadow took up residence in the Mitchell County Animal Rescue. White and black with piercing green eyes and a disdain for all god’s creatures, this living curse took the form of a cat, described by the shelter as “a jerk” and the “world’s worst” example of her species. Now, a month later, the creature is ready to move into the home of those willing to brave her malignant presence.



Perdita, as the cat is called, is not being talked-up to those who might consider adopting her. Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted her details on Facebook with a description that says she’s “not for the faint of heart.” Her “likes” include “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again” as well as “jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners,” and “fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick (vet agrees ... she’s just a jerk).”



“She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space,” the ad continues before stating, “FREE ADOPTION.” Below this are two photos of Perdita headlined “World’s Worst Cat.” Perdita sits with hooded eyes, biding her time until she’s found a home whose humans are willing to endure her ominous presence.



The News & Observer’s Mark Price spoke to the shelter’s Director, Amber Lowery, who wrote the above Facebook post. Lowery says she and the rest of the staff have “been concerned about [Perdita] for awhile,” despite being a group of “very patient” “animal lovers.” The article mentions that those who visit the shelter, unaware of the demonic presence haunting its confines, have to be warned that “Perdita’s shy, kitten-like attempts to draw passersby to her cage are, in fact, a ruse that will end badly.”

“I’m looking at her right now, and she’s rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute,” Lowery told Price. “But the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you. We thought she was in pain and took her to the vet and he said: ‘No, this cat is just a jerk.’”



To most, the idea of living with Perdita sounds like a special sort of self-inflicted hell. But to others, the cat’s withering gaze might seem like a challenge. Tame Perdita and you’ve tamed one of hell’s own emissaries. Care for her until she allows you to scratch her dread belly and you’ve scratched the tummy of the devil’s own.



