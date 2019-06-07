Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)

The “scary doll” subgenre is alive and well. In the coming months, audiences will see the return of Chucky, another installment of Annabelle, and Dee Wallace taking on a whole trunk of the things. While it seems like a great time to be a fan of getting spooked by inanimate objects, scary dolls may be losing their edge, becoming less frightening through over saturation.

Case in point: @TheNerdyVixen on Twitter, who willingly purchased a fucked-up looking antique doll, brought it into her home, and seems to be completely unafraid of it, despite whatever the internet might suggest.



Advertisement

Abigail The Doll, dressed in what we must presume are a dead Victorian child’s clothes, piercing button eyes staring unblinkingly forward, and mouth stretched open into a yarn-y grimace, does not seem to scare its owner at all. Predictably, the internet has tried to rectify this by suggesting that Abigail is just waiting for the right moment to show her true form.



Advertisement

None of these attempts seem to have worked. @TheNerdyVixen continues to enjoy spending time with her new friend. She’s tweeted cheerful updates that show Abigail being offered pizza or sitting on a “time out” bench.



Advertisement

And yet, even with repeated assurances that Abigail is a good and friendly doll, people have continued to share haunting interpretations of her image meant to suggest it is, in fact, scary.



Advertisement

In a final effort to spin Abigail’s negative PR cycle, @TheNerdyVixen has created a dedicated account that shows her pal going about its day-to-day life.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s unlikely that anyone will ever understood Abigail’s inner beauty as much as its owner. Forever misunderstood, maybe @TheNerdyVixen can find solace by organizing a play date for her doll and Glenn Close’s treasured companion, a gnarled troll-thing. While the two demonic objects make their plans, their owners can enjoy a conversation between like-minded people who fail to understand why their beloved pals ought to be buried under a thick layer of concrete.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com