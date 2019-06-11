Photo: Scott Gries (Getty Images)

The writing has been on the wall since April when the Woodstock 50 lost its investors, Densu Aegus Network’s Amplifi Live. The event’s organizers were determined to move forward with the festival despite the major hiccup, promising an iconic event worthy of the legendary Woodstock name. Now, Woodstock 50 no longer has a venue as Watkins Glen International (WGI) has officially pulled out as the host, per Uproxx. WGI released a very simple statement Monday afternoon:

“Watkins Glen International terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract. As such, WGI will not be hosting the Woodstock 50 Festival.”

Advertisement

This could have something to do with the organizers’ failure to secure a mass gathering permit, which is needed in order to sell tickets. That does seem pretty important.

It only managed to get worse when event producer CID Entertainment also announced that they were cutting ties with Woodstock 50 less than an hour after the venue loss. CID Entertainment head Dan Berkowitz told Billboard that they are no longer involved with the event in any capacity “given developments.” Yet despite the growing disaster Woodstock 50 has become, festival organizer vow to move forward with a new venue. The event is still slated to take place August 16-18, though we don’t know where it will be or which performers are still aboard this rapidly sinking ship.





