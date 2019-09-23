Screenshot: WoodRocket (YouTube)

This past Friday marked the fitting end to a major viral moment when Area 51 raiders earned their place in news outlets like Wired and the New York Times for simply playing out a meme/joke for too damn long. What started as a goofy Facebook event went on to find some 425,000 people who promised to Naruto-run past some armed guards to uncover alien secrets. The result wasn’t nearly so epic, with a handful of believers cracking beers in the Area 51-adjacent towns of Rachel and Hiko, Nevada to watch each other meme really hard in person. Obviously, the coolest of attendees made their appearances in the local news, but the real event climaxed with the release of the new Foo Fighters: Live In Roswell album.



But, just in case Dave Grohl isn’t climax-worthy enough for you, there’s now something new to focus on concerning aliens and the internet: an Area 51 raid porn parody. Thanks to weirdo sex spoofers (sploogers?) WoodRocket, you can now watch a mockumentary based on the official Area 51 raid. It stars adult performers April O’Neil and Lauren Philips, as well as “a mystery friend” and “an alien,” which is just a really tall dude dressed in a green alien suit.

Here’s the SFW trailer—if you consider the word “PornHub” appearing on your screen safe—for “PornHub Raids Area 51".

This isn’t the first time WoodRocket’s released a porn parody, as evidenced by Iron Dong, XXX-Men, and Invaders: Swallowfire. It’s also not the first parody of theirs to feature adult stars boning in disgusting, cobbled-together costumes—Pokémon porn parody Strokémon and the weird block-fucking Laygo Movie remain imprinted on our rotting brains.