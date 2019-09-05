Among Hollywood’s various content devourers, few are as voracious, or as unceasing in their hunger, as Netflix. The streaming service famously pays more for new TV and movies than anybody except for Disney—the cyclopean monstrosity lurking at the very heart of the entertainment industry—leading it to offer its fabled nine-figure development deals to all sorts of folks, including Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and, most recently, Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. They didn’t pay quite that much today for Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins—her three-year deal is reportedly valued at a “mere” $10 million—but it’s still a big-name get, given Jenkins’ place in the wider blockbuster ecosystem.

Like most of the folks who accept these deals, Jenkins—who’s also still got Wonder Woman 1984, currently in post-production, on her plate—is on the hook to develop new TV shows for the service. She previously developed TNT’s I Am The Night, and also filled some of her post-Monster career with directing, of all things, episodes of Arrested Development and Entourage. Anyway, between working for Warner Bros. and now Netflix, Jenkins has really staked out territory with all of The Great Mouse’s most obvious rivals; here’s hoping she’s able to leverage her talents to make some interesting new streaming TV, and also that she isn’t captured by one of Disney’s leviathan tentacles and dragged into its all-devouring maw. (Unless they’re willing to pony up another $90 mil, at least.)

[via Variety]