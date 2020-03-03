Charlie and Max Carver; Robert Pattinson as Batman Photo : Alison Buck/Getty Images , Andrew Milligan/PA Images

From the supernatural to superhero: Teen Wolf stars Charlie and Max Carver are the latest actors to join director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. The A.V. Club can confirm the twins—who first starred together on Desperate Housewives before Teen Wolf and The Leftovers—will have s izable roles alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman, but production is keeping any other details under the cowl for now.

While Max and Charlie probably won’t be portraying Batman’s purple-spadexed Justice League cohorts Zan and Jan, the Wonder Twins aren’t the only twins in Batman’s DC Universe. While we can’t say for certain, Batman’s well-documented history of not working so well with others leads us to believe that the Carvers will play villains, joining the already cast Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

As one A.V. Club commenter points out, the brothers could play Max and Min, twin henchmen known for working with Two-Face . Another good guess would be that Max and Charlie, the latter of whom next appears on Netflix’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest series, Ratched, and Ryan Muphy’s adaptation of The Boys in the Band, will play versions of the Trigger Twins. The original Trigger Twins—Walter, a sheriff, and Wayne, his quicker-shot brother—first appeared in 1951's All-Star Western #58 and lived on Earth-Two in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” In 1993's Detective Comics #667, the twins were reimagined as a criminal duo named Tom and Tad who encounter the Azrael Batman and later join the Secret Society of Super Villains.

Though we’d love to be wrong and see Max and Charlie getting into high jinx with Gleek.