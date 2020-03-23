Photo : Jenny Evans ( Getty ) , UEFA ( Getty )

Working from home is easier for some more than others during the coronavirus pandemic, but with all sports games canceled indefinitely, one commentator has gotten creative to keep his skills sharp for when life returns to normal.

Rugby commentator Nick Heath of London has taken to Twitter with the hashtag #LifeCommentary to share play-by-plays of everything from dogs “dogging” in the park, people waiting for the bus, pushing baby carriages, shopping, and—probably the least of a stretch for him—playing soccer...sorry “football.”



Heath says he grew up wanting to be a broadcaster, then comedy writer before landing on commentator as his dream gig and this is the end result. He hopes to bring more commentary in the coming days, though he admits Trump Jr. (in this case, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson) has thrown a wrench into his plans.

Let’s hope Heath has an ant problem or squirrels in the backyard.

