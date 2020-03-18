Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

With Disney parks closed, one woman decides to recreate Disney World at home. It's surprising magical

Patrick Gomez
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty)

Disney parks around the world have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. But a woman who goes by @tinymallet on Twitter has been using the hashtag #HomemadeDisney and sharing DIY theme park experiences over the past few days, proving that Imagineers aren’t the only ones who can create Disney magic.

You have to at least admire her attention to detail. First she had to enter the park.

The next stop was Epcot.

Then over to the Frozen ride.

But even a park for one isn’t without it’s capacity issues.

Recently she made the trip across the country to visit Disneyland Resort’s California Adventure, a.k.a. she converted her home office into Soarin’ Over California, to which we say, “Nice work, Pal.”

This is just the fourth time Disneyland has enacted an all-day unscheduled closure since the park opened in 1955. The first was on Nov. 25, 1963, for the national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy. The second on Jan. 17, 1994, after the Northridge earthquake. The third on Sept. 11, 2001.

It’s all pretty bleak, but @tinymallet’s work is inspiring others to make their own #HomemadeDisney.

We’re pretty sure that last one is the same woman who started #HomemadeDisney using a different account, but it is what it is. We liked the fireworks.

