Veep Photo : HBO

Earlier in this stupid quarantine, Josh Gad made an effort to bring some bright spots to our miserable lives by hosting a seemingly endless series of big reunion specials over Zoom. On his YouTube page, Gad put together chats with the casts of Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Goonies, Splash, and The Princess Bride. It was exciting in its audacity, proving that celebrities were just as bored and desperate for human contact as the rest of us have been in 2020—not to mention the fact that it probably forced some people to confront what may be an irrational hatred of ol’ Josh Gad.

Advertisement

But then, Josh Gad stopped doing it. Or at least we stopped hearing about it. Maybe he’s on Zoom right now, chatting with all of the surviving James Bonds, and we don’t even know? Either way, a new group has since stepped in to continue Gad’s good work: The Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The state, once reliably “blue,” went to Donald Trump in 2016 partially thanks to years and years of Republican machinations (harsh voter ID laws, gerrymandering, and the construction of a bunch of stupid roundabouts that probably made it harder for people to drive to the polls), but the cheese-headed Democrats are apparently calling in some favors ahead of the 2020 election. They’ve already hosted fundraisers/reunions with the cast of The Princess Bride (in your face, Gad!) and Parks And Recreation (in your face… Eagleton?), and Variety says they’re now putting together a Veep reunion.

The event will be held on October 4, and you’ll have to give at least a little money to the Wisconsin Democrats to attend, but if you’re willing to pay up you’ll get to see Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall, Matt Walsh, and some “surprise guests” talk about Veep. You can see a video of Louis-Dreyfus talking about the event below. Naturally, there’s a lot of talk about defeating Trump and electing Joe Biden, but there is weirdly little talk about tearing down Wisconsin’s many roundabouts and replacing them with traditional intersections, where no one ever makes a mistake about when and where they should go. Oh well, we imagine someone will address that eventually.