William Jackson Harper to star in season 2 of HBO Max's Love Life

We weren’t especially big fans of the first season of HBO Max’s Love Life, which managed to squander both an interesting concept—tracking multiple years of a character’s love life across a single season of TV—and the charms of its star, Anna Kendrick, in pursuit of what turned out to be some not especially new or trenchant observations on the rom-com pattern. As the first (non-Sesame Street) bit of original content for the new streaming service, the series does have a bit of a pedigree at this point—enough to get another season, and another eminently charming star to put through its romantic paces: The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper.
Per Variety, Harper has signed on to star in the second season of the series, where he’ll play a New Yorker recovering from a long-term relationship that ended up not being with “the woman he thought was going to be his person.” (Ugh.) The series will also feature occasional appearances from Kendrick, who remains a producer on the series, as well as, apparently, the Iron Man of the Love Life Cinematic Universe.
Harper, of course, played indecision-prone chili chef Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s existential comedy, as well as a character we’ve mentally filed away as “Chidi, if Chidi was kind of a dick” in last year’s Midsommar. He’s also currently set to appear in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, which is set to run on Amazon.
There’s no word yet on when the second season of Love Life is expected to air; the first season debuted back in May.