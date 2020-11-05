William Jackson Harper to star in season 2 of HBO Max's Love Life

Photo : Manny Carabel ( Getty Images )

We weren’t especially big fans of the first season of HBO Max’s Love Life, which managed to squander both an interesting concept—tracking multiple years of a character’s love life across a single season of TV—and the charms of its star, Anna Kendrick, in pursuit of what turned out to be some not especially new or trenchant observations on the rom-com pattern. As the first (non-Sesame Street) bit of original content for the new streaming service, the series does have a bit of a pedigree at this point—enough to get another season, and another eminently charming star to put through its romantic paces: The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper.

Per Variety, Harper has signed on to star in the second season of the series, where he’ll play a New Yorker recovering from a long-term relationship that ended up not being with “ the woman he thought was going to be his person.” (Ugh.) The series will also feature occasional appearances from Kendrick, who remains a producer on the series, as well as, apparently, the Iron Man of the Love Life Cinematic Universe.

Harper , of course, played indecision-prone chili chef Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s existential comedy, as well as a character we’ve mentally filed away as “Chidi, if Chidi was kind of a dick” in last year’s Midsommar. He’s also currently set to appear in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, which is set to run on Amazon.

There’s n o word yet on when the second season of Love Life is expected to air; the first season debuted back in May.