Willem Dafoe braves the Alaskan tundra with a furry friend in the first trailer for Disney's Togo

“My business is dogs.” So says Willem Dafoe in the trailer for Disney’s Togo, a Jack London-esque adventure in which the legendarily feral performer gets to act with some wild animals, the only creatures who can truly appreciate his unhinged aesthetic .

Based on true events, Togo channels Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer as much as it does White Fang in its telling of a dogsled trainer who bonds with and believes in a undersized mutt as they journey through the treacherous Alaskan tundra in search of an antitoxin serum. As you might expect, however, it’s not the serum that saves Dafoe...it’s Togo. The good boy.

An inspirational Disney film’s quite the pivot for Dafoe, considering we last saw him chugging gasoline and spitting barnacles in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, but surprise is the mark of a great actor . Hopefully Togo likes his lobster.

Advertisement

Togo mushes onto Disney+ on December 20.