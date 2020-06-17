We’ll own up to it, folks: We’ve really dropped the ball, as a community, when it comes to Deep Blue Sea canon. Sure, we can quote you chapter and verse on Ren ny Harlin’s 1999 original—a shark ate him, hat is like a shark’s fin, etc. But we didn’t even know that Deep Blue Sea 2—released a scant 19 years after the original first shark-sploded its way into theaters — existed, let alone possess the grasp of the 2018 film necessary to be able to tell you about how its events might impact what’s going down here, in the just-released trailer for the apparently extant Deep Blue Sea 3.

Said trailer raises a whole host of questions, most of them obviously beyond our ken to answer. For instance: Has the series really eschewed its basic premise— “Ostensibly intelligent people engineer super-intelligent sharks, which then eat them”—in favor of adding “smart sharks” to the self-inflicted woes of climate change? Or: Will dudes ever learn not to taunt sharks that have shown themselves to be extremely capable of jumping out of the water to munch their faces? And perhaps most importantly : W hy the fuck didn’t they call this thing Deep Blue Three?

Anyway, feel free to familiarize yourself with the film, which is out on VOD on June 28th. Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks, and sharks all star; meanwhile, we’re going to be doing some serious self-reflection, in the hopes that we don’t let, like, The Meg 4 somehow slip through the cracks.