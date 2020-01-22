Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Will somebody please check on Baby Jay after that brawl between Kansas and K-State?

Randall Colburn
Photo: Icon Sports Wire (Getty Images)

A massive brawl erupted between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University on Tuesday night, with both teams flooding the court to throw fists and bring back memories of that 2004 Pacers-Pistons debacle. In the aftermath, Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was suspended indefinitely for his role, and it’s likely that more suspensions are on the way. There’s one question that remains unanswered, however: Has anyone checked on Baby Jay?

Look close enough at the fight footage and you’ll see the university’s more diminutive mascot watching from the sidelines, its tiny hawk heart splitting in half as it watches the brawl through furry talons.

Alternate angles help further illustrate the extent of Baby Jay’s trauma, which is hopefully being tended to by team doctors or, the very least, Big Jay, who’s here described as the mascot’s “best friend.”

Maybe some photos of Japanese mascots getting stuck in elevator doors will cheer you up?

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

