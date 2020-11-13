Screenshot : HBO Max

As news swirls of a “gritty” Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, the cast of the original sitcom is reuniting next week to reminisce about the show, memorialize the late James Avery, and even hash out some hard feelings.

As we reported earlier this year, Janet “The Original Aunt Viv” Hubert will sit down with Smith for a chat that’s sure to be a touch testy, what with Hubert having previously written a book demonizing her co-stars. Her appearance is teased in a new trailer for the reunion, as is some lighter fare.

Smith is joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and even DJ Jazzy Jeff for the bulk of the reunion, which was filmed on the show’s set on the 30th anniversary of the premiere. They all look so good! And Raphael Saadiq did the music? Neat!

It premieres on HBO Max, the official U.S. streaming home of the series , on November 19.