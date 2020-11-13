Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Will Smith shares heartwarming trailer for HBO Max's Fresh Prince reunion

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirWill SmithJanet HubertReunionHBO Max
Illustration for article titled Will Smith shares heartwarming trailer for HBO Maxs iFresh Prince/i reunion
Screenshot: HBO Max

As news swirls of a “gritty” Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, the cast of the original sitcom is reuniting next week to reminisce about the show, memorialize the late James Avery, and even hash out some hard feelings.

As we reported earlier this year, Janet “The Original Aunt Viv” Hubert will sit down with Smith for a chat that’s sure to be a touch testy, what with Hubert having previously written a book demonizing her co-stars. Her appearance is teased in a new trailer for the reunion, as is some lighter fare.

Watch it below:

Smith is joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and even DJ Jazzy Jeff for the bulk of the reunion, which was filmed on the show’s set on the 30th anniversary of the premiere. They all look so good! And Raphael Saadiq did the music? Neat!

It premieres on HBO Max, the official U.S. streaming home of the series, on November 19.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

