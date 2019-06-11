Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

It’s been over five years since the water in Flint, Michigan was initially determined to be contaminated. While the water crisis in Flint rages on (it will allegedly be rectified this year), it’s somewhat surprising there haven’t been more TV shows or movies exploring the subject. According to Deadline, Will Smith is set to produce Flint, a new drama feature starring John Ortiz (Togetherness) and Tip “T.I.” Harris. Scripted by Malcom M. Mays—an actor best known for roles in Southpaw and Snowfall—the film is a murder mystery “set against the backdrop” of the Flint water crisis. But wait, there’s more:



Flint is about a spiritually reformed ex-convict who finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery, set upon by his ex-lover and a young mentee that unravels the very fabric of the water crisis afflicting the community he grew up in.

Advertisement

That synopsis from Deadline is probably only slightly less confusing than my description would have been. Murder! Romantic entanglements! The justice system! An inspirational story (I mean, this is Will Smith) about a mentor and his mentee! But also: DIRTY WATER. What better way to explore and bring awareness to the very real water crisis that has plagued the residents of Flint for over five years than with a... murder... mystery. That should do it.