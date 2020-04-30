Photo : Ron Galella, Ltd. ( Getty Images )

In what’s probably the best Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air content to hit the internet since “The Fesh Pince Of Blair,” Will Smith staged a reunion of the beloved ‘90s sitcom via his Snapchat Discover show, Will From Home. As Smith notes during the reunion, the pilot was shot 30 years ago this September.

Advertisement

Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) were all on hand, as was Daphne Maxwell Reid, who stepped in to play Aunt Vivian after Janet Hubert’s controversial departure. (Hubert, unsurprisingly, was nowhere to be found.)



Advertisement

The reminiscences are sweet, however. Ali, for example, cites Smith as one of her biggest supporters when she decided to pursue music at Harvard following the show’s finale. “ I saw the world through music because of you, because you believed in me,” she tells him, recalling a moment they shared together when he encouraged her to pursue higher education.

Elsewhere, the group celebrates the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. Marcell recalls his audition, and the “special” feeling he experienced with Avery and the rest of the cast . “Coming to do the audition, spending that few moments with Avery standing outside smoking a cigarette, coming in, meeting you,” he said. “I wasn’t scared. I wasn’t apprehensive. It just seemed natural and I enjoyed it. It’s special. It is, no matter what anybody says, it is special.”

Perhaps most interestingly, Smith reveals that it was Ribeiro’s idea for Smith’s character to go by the rapper’s real name. “ The reason that my character’s name is Will Smith is because of you, do you remember that? ” Smith asked him . “It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, ‘Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life. ’”

Advertisement

Check out some more previews below, and head here to watch the full reunion via Snapchat Discover.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com