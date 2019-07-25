Photo: Chris Haston (NBC)

The Will & Grace reboot has been one of the more persistent success stories of TV’s recent revival obsession, inviting audiences back to spend time with one of their favorite sitcom ensembles for two more relatively pleasant seasons. (Minus the appearance of the dreaded Anti-Ross.) Now, though, it sounds like this cheerful TV necromancy party is coming to an end, as Variety reports tonight that the show’s cast and crew have made the fateful decision to un-reboot themselves.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis—51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” the cast and crew said in a joint statement today, referencing Megan Mullally’s popular character, as well as her ongoing dependence on alcohol. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.” (The “y’know, for now” being presumably implied.)

The show’s 11th season is set to air in 2020.