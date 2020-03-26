Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Will & Grace is coming to an end in April, at least until NBC announces another revival

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVWill & GraceNBC
Save
Illustration for article titled iWill Grace/i is coming to an end in April, at least until NBC announces another revival
Photo: Chris Haston (NBC)

As we heard last summer, NBC is planning to bring Will & Grace to an end this spring—and no, it’s not 2006 again. We’re talking about the Will & Grace revival, which has been one of the more successful revival of this whole revival kick that every network and streaming platform has embraced over the last few years, going for three seasons after NBC brought it back in 2017. Still, as the cast explained last year, it’s better to do too little than too much, and so they’re taking Will & Grace back to the NBC vault under Rockefeller Center after April 23, which is when the show’s (second) series finale will air.

This comes from Deadline, which says the finale will be preceded by a half-hour retrospective special featuring “fans and celebrities” talking about what the show meant to them and to the larger world of television. It will be hosted by Eric McCormack, and Deadline adds that “Elton John and Norman Lear also will appear,” implying that they are not fans or celebrities. The finale, called “It’s Time,” will involve Will refusing not to reminisce about his life in New York (good luck doing that in a series finale), Karen going to the Statue Of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband, Grace about to give birth, and Jack getting close to achieving his dream of getting on a Broadway stage.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

In the decade since The Wire, David Simon has produced TV that matters

This Is Us’ finale is full of reveals—and babies!

Bob Ross and Red Dead Redemption, together at last

Reporter social distances himself the hell away from a bunch of big-ass bison