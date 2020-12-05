Will Ferrell's Santa helps Stephen Colbert field some kids' quarantine questions

Will Ferrell/Santa Screenshot : The Late Show

Stephen Colbert is nothing if not a giver. Addressing any parents out there in his Late Show audience—after first spending a few minutes alongside bandleader pal Jon Batiste urging Georgia viewers to register for the upcoming, Senate-redeeming runoff elections—Colbert threw to himself sitting crosslegged in comfy living room, urging parents to leave their kids alone with a middle-aged stranger for a little while. (He really does need to change this recurring segment’s name from “Stephen Takes Your Kids” to, well, literally anything else.) Consoling beleaguered parental viewers of rambunctiously quarantined children that it’s okay to just park your precious, precocious little question machines in front of the tube for a while so they can, presumably, catch a smoke/drink/quickie/primal scream break, Colbert took some time earnestly answering the parent-submitted queries of some adorable mini-viewers. (You, too, can momentarily distract your darlings by sending videos here.)



Hey, kids and late-night hosts make for unproblematic, silly, relaxing bits (and the occasional, can’t-miss holiday blockbuster idea), something not only exhausted parents can use in this time of global pandemic, political unrest (thanks to a sitting president and his at-best cowardly party trying to destroy democracy), and a year’s worth of indoor-time. Still, these kids came to play, and Colbert found his avuncular question-answering skills put to the test. There were a few gimmes—making a “nasal smoothie” out of the yogurt that inexplicably winds up in your nose is just good home economics. But one kid brought out the big guns by asking which Lord Of The Rings character would make the best avocado, a rare Tolkien question that had even LOTR scholar Colbert stumped and—oh, wait, it’s Sam. Next question, smart guy.

