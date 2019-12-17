Will Ferrell's gonna hunt down some cocaine

Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images )

Having recently completed production on Eurovision, Will Ferrell is staying in the Netflix business with his next feature: The Legend Of Cocaine Island. As reported by Deadline, Ferrell has signed on to produce and star in a feature adaptation of the Netflix documentary of the same name, which premiered on the platform earlier this year. The story follows a Will Ferrell type on a hapless mission to find a fabled treasure trove of cocaine said to be worth $2 million. It’s a timely story about a small business owner screwed over by the recession and desperate to reclaim his livelihood, so he recruits a band of pals to head down to the Caribbean for treasure that may or may not exist. There’s no way Netflix doesn’t change the extremely rad title of this movie to something like The Legend or whatever, right?



The documentary premiered at the 2018 Tribeca film festival, where it was scooped up by Netflix. Theo Love, who directed The Legend Of Cocaine Island, will also executive produce the feature adaptation alongside Ferrell, Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum, and David Permut (whose credits include Hacksaw Ridge). In addition to Eurovision (based on the international competition of the same name), Ferrell will appear next opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Downhill, the very intriguing remake of Force Majeure from Jim Rash and Nat Faxon.