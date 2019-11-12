Will Ferrell returns to Studio 8H to host SNL for the fifth time

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

It’s always going to feel a little odd when a returning Saturday Night Live alumnus is ceremoniously entered into the Five-Timers Club. It’s especially odd for someone like Will Ferrell, who is a Studio 8H legend that was so embedded in the fabric of the late-night sketch show from 1995 to 2002. In any case, Deadline reports that Ferrell is set to host for the fifth time on November 23 , which will earn him the highly coveted smokers jacket, stiff drink, and obligatory lofty back-and-forth with fellow hosting mainstays. Ferrell last hosted the show January 27, 2018. Joining the actor-comedian will be first-time musical guest King Princess, who released her debut studio album Cheap Queen on October 25.

Ferrell obviously has a wealth of retired characters to resurrect for the special occasion , but honestly, it’ll be great to see him interact with with the new class of players and hopefully inspire some fresh material. (Although, a superior Alex Trebek reappearance would be pretty wonderful right about now.) May the night bring many Ferrell-Bowen Yang interactions and absolutely no George W. Bush. While we’re waiting to see how this turns out, check out the great sketch below.