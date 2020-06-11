Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are wannabe Icelandic pop stars in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsEurovisionWill FerrellEurovision Song ContestRachel McAdamsDan StevensDavid Dobkin
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are wannabe Icelandic pop stars in Netflixs iEurovision Song Contest/i trailer
Screenshot: Netflix

Wedding Crashers David Dobkin is the filmmaker behind Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a new Netflix comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as wannabe pop superstars in Iceland who luck their way onto the world’s biggest song competition. Today, following the release of a supremely goofy music video last month, Netflix has dropped an official trailer for the comedy.

Advertisement

A familiar-looking tale of fuck-ups whose good nature and sheer force of will propels them to success, the film also features Pierce Brosnan as Ferrell’s handsome, disapproving father.

“Will thought the most demoralizing thing on this planet would be somebody as cool Pierce Brosnan just thinking you’re a total loser,” Dobkin said in an interview with USA Today. “Pierce was like, ‘God, I’m so mean.’ But it’s really, really funny.”

Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato round out the cast of the comedy, which caterwauls onto Netflix on June 26.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The vampires get cultured as What We Do In The Shadows wraps up a killer second season

Tucker Carlson is mad that Sesame Street is talking about racism

A&E cancels police reality series Live PD

Georgia's actual governor tells Stephen Colbert how Georgia's election disaster is the GOP's 2020 plan