Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are wannabe Icelandic pop stars in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest trailer

Wedding Crashers’ David Dobkin is the filmmaker behind Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a new Netflix comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as wannabe pop superstars in Iceland who luck their way onto the world’s biggest song competition. Today, following the release of a supremely goofy music video last month , Netflix has dropped an official trailer for the comedy .

A familiar-looking tale of fuck-ups whose good nature and sheer force of will propels them to success, the film also features Pierce Brosnan as Ferrell’s handsome, disapproving father.

“Will thought the most demoralizing thing on this planet would be somebody as cool Pierce Brosnan just thinking you’re a total loser,” Dobkin said in an interview with USA Today. “ Pierce was like, ‘God, I’m so mean.’ But it’s really, really funny.”

Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato round out the cast of the comedy, which caterwauls onto Netflix on June 26.