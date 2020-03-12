Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are going on tour together

Photo : Jason Merritt ( Getty Imagres ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images for Coachella )

Good news, cool kids: Two of your favorite bands are co-headlining a tour together. This comes from Rolling Stone, which says Sleater-Kinney and Wilco will be making a few stops around the country this summer—and let’s not say anything otherwise so as not to jinx it. The Rolling Stone story doesn’t say specifically how the co-headlining will work, like which one will go first or if they’ll switch off every night or if they’ll both just go onstage at the same time and play separate songs at the same time, but we do know that the two bands will at least be visiting some big venues, including the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre and (because this is at least half a Wilco tour) a final stop in Chicago at the Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion. The bands will be supported by Chicago-based musician NNAMDÏ.

The full list of dates is below.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

August 6—Spokane, WA—First Interstate Center For The Arts

August 8—Big Sky, MT—Peak To Sky

August 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13—Kansas City, MO—Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

August 14—Maryland Heights, MO—Saint Louis Music

August 15—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

August 16—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

August 18—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station

August 19—Richmond, VA—Altria Theatre

August 21—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 22—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

August 23—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Center For Performing Arts

August 25—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 26—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 27—Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater

August 29—Chicago, IL—Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion