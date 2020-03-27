Why yes, we would like to hear Alex Trebek bust out a little Lizzo

Here at The A.V. Club Newswire desk, we consider ourselves connoisseurs of the finer things in life. Expensive wines. Fancy cheeses. The writers of Jeopardy! forcing host Alex Trebek to recite the lyrics of popular pop and hip-hop songs in front of a national audience.

We can now add Lizzo to the list of artists covered by Canada’s most talented rapper (you heard us, Aubrey), with last night’s installment of the long-running quiz show seeing Trebek bust out a verse from 2017's “Truth Hurts.” And sincerely: God bless whichever of the show’s writers decided it was extremely important to the context of the clue for Trebek to have to do the “Bom bom bi dom” parts, because it really makes the whole thing go down that much more smoothly

Jeopardy!, like pretty much all TV production, is currently shut down at the moment, but these episodes were recorded a few weeks back; we can now only wait and wonder at what lingering treasure troves of lyrical weirdness the series might still have in store for us. (Just no nerdcore, please; we don’t want Alex dunking on anybody too hard during this time of national crisis.)

[via Vulture]