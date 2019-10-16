Why Women Kill renewed for 2nd season of murder-minded wives

The 10-week season of CBS All Access series Why Women Kill will wrap up this week. The finale—to be released tomorrow, October 17—will reveal just who those three dead bodies are that we spied in the premiere, and just how they died. It’s a been a riveting, addictive dramedy ride up to this point, and CBS is so pleased that today it announced a second season of the soapy series.

In the official press release announcing the renewal, Julie McNamara, CBS All Access EVP of Original Content, makes the following statement:

Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season. Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.

Advertisement

As the three storylines starring the current talent-packed cast—including Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, and Alicia Coppola—wrap up at the end of this season, presumably season two will be starting from scratch. Says CBS: “The first season of Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s [Goodwin], a socialite in the ’80s [Lui] and a lawyer in 2019 [Howell-Baptiste], each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Season two will follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal.” This season will be hard to top, but at this point, Cherry’s compelling soap pedigree is solid. No production dates have yet been announced, but we’ll interested in those future casting announcemen ts.