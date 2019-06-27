Like most of what he does, 2 Chainz’ Most Expensivest series is a delight, and this installment with Shark Tank shark and Dallas Mavericks owner/blowhard Mark Cuban is not an exception. Here, the two take a trip to the Dallas Equestrian Center to check out some fancy-ass horses and their accompanying horse accouterments.

Chainz and Cubes get to see a horse saddle, a horse tack box with a safe inside, and a horse treadmill. The two get to meet a base-model horse with its own passport—it’s worth $100,000 and 2 Chainz names it Eamon. The two learn that, for the most part, horse ownership is a very deep money pit.

Admittedly, it is hard to believe that a Texan with a reported net worth of $4.1 billion who owns an NBA team with a horse for a logo has no idea how much horses cost, but Cuban at least sells it well here. Kudos to 2 Chainz for calling Cuban’s shit when he says even he couldn’t afford the estimated $20,000 per year required for various horse upkeep.



Anyways, at the end of the segment Cuban is out on horse ownership, but you get the feeling that 2 Chainz, formerly known as Tity Boi, could perhaps one day become a horsey boi.