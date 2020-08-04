Who’s The Boss? Photo : ABC Television/Fotos International ( Getty Images )

The history of TV is littered with shows that never got a chance to tell their whole story, to solve all of their mysteries, or to fully explore their potential, but one classic sitcom that only lasted a mere eight seasons is finally coming back: Who’s The Boss?, the classic ‘80s show about a former baseball player named Tony who takes care of the household for a divorced woman named Angela, with neither of them being totally clear on who the boss is. According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television is developing a Who’s The Boss? sequel series with Tony Danza (who played Tony) and Alyssa Milano (who played his daughter, Samantha) attached to reprise their roles. In their current timeline, though, Samantha will be a single mother living in the same house as the original series, while Tony will be retired. That makes it seem pretty clear that he’s not the boss, but maybe now the title will refer to Samantha’s kid or kids? Like, now they’re in charge because kids are a handful?

Weirdly, this sequel doesn’t include Angela’s half of the household at all, with Judith Light and Danny Pintauro (who played Angela’s son) not currently involved. Variety says that could change “if the creators can think of a creative way to work their characters into the show,” but that seems somewhat unlikely if they’ve gotten this far without thinking that maybe Angela should be involved in a Who’s The Boss? sequel. Either way, this hopefully doesn’t complicate the timeless question of who the boss really was, because Community answered that definitively in a b-story once.



Should this get picked up by some network or streamer, Variety says the rights to the original run of Who’s The Boss? are also on the table.