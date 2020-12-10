Disney is throwing out plans for nostalgic sequels and live-action reboots like a divorced dad trying to buy his kids’ love today, announcing dozens of projects across all of its major properties including Star Wars and Marvel Studios. Also confirmed are Hocus Pocus 2 and the enchanted sequel Disenchanted, both of which have been floating around in the entertainment news sphere for a while now. Amid all the hubbub, however, a voice rings out: What about a new Sister Act movie?
That prayer, too, has been answered, as Variety reports that Whoopi Goldberg is set to return for Sister Act 3, which will debut on Disney+ . Details on the project, which is currently in development, are scant, except that Goldberg will also produce alongside Tyler Perry, who she’s worked with a handful of times now. A director, writer, and supporting cast for the film are yet to be announced, but the odds of Lauryn Hill returning to the franchise that gave her her big-screen break are presumably slim—which is too bad, because Sister Act 2 really isn’t as bad as people make it out to be. This writer liked it when she was 10, at least, and that kind of sentimental affection is all Disney really needs to keep the reboots and sequels flowing.