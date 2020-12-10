Sister Act Screenshot : YouTube

Disney is throwing out plans for nostalgic sequels and live-action reboots like a divorced dad trying to buy his kids’ love today, announcing dozens of projects across all of its major properties including Star Wars and Marvel Studios. Also confirmed are Hocus Pocus 2 and the enchanted sequel Disenchanted, both of which have been floating around in the entertainment news sphere for a while now . Amid all the hubbub, however, a voice rings out: What about a new Sister Act movie?



Advertisement

That prayer, too, has been answered, as Variety reports that Whoopi Goldberg is set to return for Sister Act 3, which will debut on Disney+ . Details on the project, which is currently in development, are scant, except that Goldberg will also produce alongside Tyler Perry, who she’s worked with a handful of times now . A director, writer, and supporting cast for the film are yet to be announced, but the odds of Lauryn Hill returning to the franchise that gave her her big-screen break are presumably slim—which is too bad, because Sister Act 2 really isn’t as bad as people make it out to be. This writer liked it when she was 10, at least, and that kind of sentimental affection i s all Disney really needs to keep the reboots and sequels flowing.