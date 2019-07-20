Another day of Comic-Con, another visit from the greatest space captain of all time. Today’s San Diego nerd festivities might have kicked off with a wider panel on the rapidly expanding Star Trek TV universe, but the people running it knew what fans were really here for: Jean-Luc Picard, and his return to television with CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard. We got our first look at a full trailer for the series at the tail end of the panel, showing a Picard wrestling with the weight of his life and the dangers of his potential future. In addition to Picard, the series also stars Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, and more, all playing people a bit broken and confused by (future) modern life. (We can relate.) It’s not all newcomers, either: Jeri Ryan’s 7 of 9 and Brent Spiner’s Data both pop by too, to give fans an extra nostalgic thrill. (Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes are also slated to return; Frakes is also directing a few episodes of the show.)

The series isn’t the only glimpse we’ll be getting into the life and times of everybody’s favorite bald-headed Wesley scolder, either: All Access is also bringing back its Short Treks series of short films, with one of them being centered on Picard’s life in the period in between the end of Star Trek: Nemesis and the beginning of Picard. There were also a few drabbles of information about the next season of Star Trek: Discovery, including confirmation that it’ll be taking place further into the future than the Star Trek universe has ever really gone after the big time jump at the end of its second season.