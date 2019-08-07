Seann William Scott is often the best part of whatever movie he’s in, so we’re going to go ahead and be optimistic about Bloodline, a new Blumhouse thriller in which he plays Evan, a social worker with a penchant for killing his client’s tormentors.

The Dexter parallels are bright and garish: Evan has a job that’s intertwined with his hobby, and he’s also living an unassuming life with a wife and newborn son. Scott, who cut his teeth in the American Pie franchise before plying his trade at more challenging fare like Southland Tales, Goon, and The Promotion, could very well enter into a new stage in his career—he’s plenty frightening in this trailer.

Advertisement

See it below.

Scott stars alongside Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, and Kevin Carroll in Henry Jacobson’s debut feature. It aims for your heart on September 20.