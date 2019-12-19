Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Who needs Cats when you can watch Taylor Swift recite various cat breeds to music?

Randall Colburn
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Cats doesn’t open until tomorrow, meaning it’s yet to be seen whether the film’s abundance of abysmal reviews will deter audiences or lure them like felines to a warm saucer of milk. Our own Ignatiy Vishnevetsky panned Tom Hooper’s take on the immortal musical as “misguided in concept and a failure in execution,” noting that Hooper “can’t even get camp right.” Basically, this thing sounds like a slog, and its two-hour runtime isn’t all that enticing.

Why not, then, save yourself the time, money, and misery by watching the below clip instead. Created by music alchemist Nick Lutsko, the 10-second cut turns a snippet from this 2016 interview in which Taylor Swift names a handful of cat breeds into a bite-sized banger with just a touch of Limp Bizkitian flair.

There. Taylor, music, and cats. You’re good.

