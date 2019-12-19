Who needs Cats when you can watch Taylor Swift recite various cat breeds to music?

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Cats doesn’t open until tomorrow, meaning it’s yet to be seen whether the film’s abundance of abysmal reviews will deter audiences or lure them like felines to a warm saucer of milk. Our own Ignatiy Vishnevetsky panned Tom Hooper’s take on the immortal musical as “misguided in concept and a failure in execution,” noting that Hooper “ can’t even get camp right .” Basically, this thing sounds like a slog, and it s two-hour runtime isn’t all that enticing.

Why not, then, save yourself the time, money, and misery by watching the below clip instead. Created by music alchemist Nick Lutsko, the 10 -second cut turns a snippet from this 2016 interview in which Taylor Swift names a handful of cat breeds into a bite-sized banger with just a touch of Limp Bizkitian flair.

There. Taylor, music, and cats. You’re good.