Who needs a live-action Lady And The Tramp when you've got this farting dog and pissed-off cat?

Screenshot : YouTube

If there’s one thing Disney loves more than taking all of our money, it’s the live-action / CGI-enhanced reboots they pump out in pursuit of said money . At last count, we’ve seen two Alice in Wonderland films, Maleficent, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty And The Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, with literally another 12 supposedly on the way. One of these upcoming entries, Disney’s “live-action” Lady and the Tramp, is set to premiere on its upcoming streaming service, Disney+, on November 12. It looks, well, you can see for yourself below.



You see why we used “live-action” in quotes, because in reality Disney’s CGI technology has mutated the eponymous characters into something conjured on the Island of Dr. Moreau. If you’re exhausted by the seemingly endless reboot machine and yearning for real, anthropomorphic animal interactions, here are two very real pets who manage to convey more relatable emotion in 20 seconds than The Lion King remake did in two hours.

Ladies and gentlemen, Farting Dog and Pissed-Off Cat.

Oh, Farting Dog and Pissed-Off Cat, w ho among us hasn’t stared down at our sleeping partners with bald contempt in our eyes, angered by the sheer audacity of their normal bodily functions? Who hasn’t felt the sudden desire to bop said sleeping companion on the head to wake them from their smelly slumber and remind them that they aren’t the only ones in this bed, damm it?

Sure, Farting Dog and Pissed-Off Cat might not have quite the same box office draw as Disney dogs voiced by Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson, but they’re real animals conveying amusing, lovable behavior we know all too well. D on’t blame Farting Dog, Pissed-Off Cat — maybe he just slurped up some bad spaghetti while on a hot date.