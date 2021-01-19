Photo : BG004/ Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are famous actors, but they are also human beings who experience the same ups and downs in life the way we all do. Red blood runs through their veins; they sleep when they’re tired; they smile when they’re happy and cry when they’re sad. They live and breathe just like all the ordinary people of the world and, like all the ordinary people of the world, they deal with the end of a relationship by discarding life-sized cardboard cutouts of one another in order to move on with their lives.

A masked man (who Ana De Armas Updates, your home for Ana De Armas updates on Twitter, suggests may be Casey Affleck) was photographed throwing a life-sized cardboard image of d e Armas into a garbage bin outside Affleck’s home. This may seem funny from a distance, but it’s important to have a little heart and remember that all of us go through this at some point. We box up our ex’s things and drop them off at their new place. We put their photos in a box and push it to the back of a closet. We take the life-sized cardboard cutouts they created for us as expensive pranks and put them in the trash.

As relatable as this is, it hasn’t stopped the internet from making jokes out of another person’s sadness.



Some callous jerks have even criticized the choice of garbage bin, pointing out that life-sized cardboard cutouts of your celebrity ex go in recycling, not regular trash.



These are rude comments that display a lack of empathy for the moment in everyone’s lives when it’s necessary to dispose of a big cardboard depiction of their ex. Still, if he’s able to ignore them, we imagine Affleck will continue healing from the break-up like we all do, perhaps spending another small fortune on fleshing out his sick back tattoo or writing, directing, and starring in a movie about a man driven mad by the life-sized cardboard cutouts of his exes that continue reappearing in his home, no matter how often he tries to destroy them. It could be set in Boston, where all regular guys come from.



