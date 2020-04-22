Photo : Lester Cohen/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Few writers have had more success in the field of authorized—i.e. inspirational, i.e. boring—biopics than Anthony Mc Carten. The writer of The Theory Of Everything, Darkest Hour, and—most relevant for our purposes here—2018 Oscar-winner Bohemian Rhapsody, McCarten has now been tapped for his latest family-approved walk through the life of a performer who didn’t always have the most family-approved of lives: R&B superstar Whitney Houston.

Vulture reports that McCarten has signed on to pen I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a new authorized Houston biopic that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is apparently in talks to direct. The film has just received a green light from the estate of Houston, who died in 2012, with sister-in-law Pat Houston stating that, “Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her.” It’s not clear yet how much of Houston’s music will be licensed for the film, but we have to assume deals are in motion to give this thing a pretty kick-ass soundtrack.

As for casting, there’s no word yet, although McCarten’s track record—Theory, Hour, and Rhapsody all earned at least Oscar nominations for their stars—will have presumably have plenty of folks begging for a chance to bust out their best “I Will Always Love You.” There’s no word yet on when production will be starting, although that’s not exactly unique to this particular picture at the moment.