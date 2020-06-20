Photo : Tommaso Boddi/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, we reported on a series of allegations made against comedian Chris D’Elia, with multiple women asserting that he sexually harassed them, requested they send him nude photographs, and attempted to groom them for sexual relationships while they were unde rage. Now, Whitney Cummings—D’Elia’s former co-star and employer on the NBC sitcom Whitney, which was one of his first jobs with nationwide recognition —has addressed the allegations against him, describing them as a “ pattern of predatory behavior. ”

Cummings made her statement today on Twitter, writing that, “It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.” Cummings—also a prominent comedian—went on to write that, “ Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without being a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”



Allegations against D’Elia have continued to surface since Wednesday night, when the first Twitter threads about his behavior showed up online. D’Elia has denied the accusations, stating that, “ I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

