Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Whistle while you quarantine with these cheerful COVID-Disney parody songs

William Hughes
Filed to:Music
MusicDisneyCoronavirusDaniel Matarazzo
Save

Creativity has been a very strange thing in the time of COVID-19, as prolonged bouts of isolation, increased internet time, and just general high-anxiety living have all conspired to push people’s brains in a whole host of weird, often musical directions. Many of these attempts to bring a little sonic delight into the lives of others have been interesting, and even occasionally good. But few have been as purely clever and joyful as a pair of videos posted this past week by pianist and music director Daniel Matarazzo.

Showing off some pretty clear theater kid chops, Matarazzo deployed parodies of a pair of Disney songs—”Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Part Of Your World”—nailing every note on the piano while also busting out some deftly written lyrics poking fun at our current crisis. (Is it a backhanded compliment to compare him to political comedy pianist and former PBS mainstay Mark Russell? It’s a little bit Mark Russell.) Really, though, it’s just a pure dose of topical fun, as well as a nice reminder that there are upshots to going quietly insane in the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The best TV comedies on Netflix

America eased into the ’60s with the bedroom comedies of Doris Day and Rock Hudson

RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrates the charms and excesses of “Gay’s Anatomy”

Steven Universe Future ends on a cathartic note