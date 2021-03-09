Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 Photo : Jeff J Mitchell ( Getty Images )

We don’t believe for a second that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only watched “a little” of Netflix’s The Crown, but what we know for certain is The Palace watched all of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the couple.

Airing Sunday night in the U.S. and Monday night in the U.K., Oprah with Meghan and Harry detailed the fragile mental state both members of the royal couple found themselves in over the past few years while dealing with the internal and external pressures of public life. On Sundays interview, Markle claimed she was denied seeking treatment after suffering suicidal thoughts and the couple revealed that a “senior” member of the family (who is not the Queen or Prince Philip) raised concerns about “how dark” the skin their first child, son Archie, would be.

The interview has a lot of people talking—some of whom just shouldn’t—but the Palace had remained silent until Tuesday evening local time: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” rest the statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Advertisement

Markle and Prince Harry went out of their way to mention their close relationship with the Queen during the interview, so it’s not surprising that the statement is one of support. But “some recollections may vary” is some very British speak for “that’s not what I heard.”

Are we sure Peter Morgan still wants to end The Crown with season five?

