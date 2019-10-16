Wheel Of Fortune contestant mentions “battle-axe” wife and “rotten grandson" in family intro

Game show contestant introductions are pretty run of the mill, as those trying to win thousands of dollars typically mention wonderful wives, supportive husbands, 2.5 kids, maybe a dog or two. But contestant Blair Davis broke with the format on Wheel Of Fortune Monday night as he told the world about his family: “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim. She cursed my life with three stepchildren… and I have one rotten grandson.”

To his credit, veteran host Pat Sajak is nonplussed by Davis’ unusual remarks, responding, “Yayyy!” and commenting, “No wonder you came here, you just want to get away from everybody.” But Sajak correctly deduced that Davis was being facetious; he’s really a devoted family man who was just trying to break up the generic game-show format. Maybe he’s a Clickhole fan?

Davis confirmed as much in an interview with his local news station, KUSI in San Diego. The Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident revealed that he’s been with battle-axe Kim for 15 years, married for 12; the three stepkids are the “best part of my life”; and grandson Noah “is the focus of the whole family.” In fact, it’s Noah who insists that Grandpa keep his long and bushy beard. As a longtime WOF fan, Davis just felt that if he ever made it on the show, he would shake things up a bit. Well, mission accomplished.

Davis wound up coming in second, which he says was “better than nothing,” but the main takeaway has been his quickly viral fame. He says he’s “received notifications from A to Z.” Also, a TV show “that shall remain nameless” asked him if he’d done any “beard endorsements,” which could be a way for Davis to stretch his 15 minutes past his WOF winnings.