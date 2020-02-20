“What’s your favorite fake song from TV or movies?” asks Twitter

“And the children danced to the pipes of Pan” Photo : Michael Ochs Archives ( Getty Images )

Another day, another raging debate on Twitter that, with any luck, doesn’t have anything to do with politics. Today’s lunchtime poll: What’s the greatest fake song that appeared on a TV series or in the movies?



You’d think that the debate would begin and end with the complete works of Spinal Tap—but, in fact, the responses are extremely widespread so far. You’ll spot hits from Lonely Island and Scott Pilgrim’s band Sex Bob-omb, as well as lovelorn odes like “Dracula’s Lament” from Forgetting Sarah Marshall and “Somebody Kill Me” from The Wedding Singer. Manufactured rock bands like Stillwater (Almost Famous) and Steel Dragon (Rock Star) also get their due, as do drafted-for-TV-show-musical-numbers like The Simpsons’ “Dr. Zaius”or It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s “The Dayman.”

This list of tracks would make for one enjoyable (if long) playlist, and also makes for a fun read as you burn through your work hours this afternoon. Still, we can’t help but notice one glaring omission (so far): Doesn’t anybody want to go the mall… today?

