What’s a movie line delivery you just can’t shake?

Screenshot : The Devil Wears Prada ( Movieclips/YouTube

We all have that line delivery that sticks with us—as Rachel Syme described it on Twitter, one that “continually pops up in your brain like a catchy lyric.” When Syme asked the Twitter populace for their own earworm lines, she was inundated with memorable deliveries in movies from Raising Arizona to The Princess Bride, Wayne’s World to Clueless. Part of the fun in reading through the thread is seeing if you can guess the movie the quote is from without looking it up.



Advertisement

Ours, for what it’s worth, is one of the ba zillion lines Emily Blunt absolutely nails in The Devil Wears Prada. How many times have we pulled out “That? I… can’t even talk about” with her very specific inflection in conversation? Too many times.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com