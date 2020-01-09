Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
"What is Devs?" asks this eerie trailer for Alex Garland's Devs

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: FX (YouTube)

Nick Offerman and some stringy, unwashed locks star in the first trailer for FX’s Devs, a new sci-fi thriller from Ex Machina and Annihilation helmer Alex Garland. Per a synopsis, Garland’s futuristic tale follows a young software engineer (Ex Machina’s Sonoya Mizuna) who “investigates the secretive development division of her employer which she believes is behind her boyfriend’s murder.

Offerman plays the company’s CEO, but he doesn’t resonate as a villain in the below clip. There’s a melancholy air to his performance, a sense of resignation that suggests machine may very well be controlling man.

Garland hinted at the possibility in a 2018 interview with Fandango: “It’s a sort of science fiction, but it’s a much more technology based sci fi whereas Annihilation is a more hallucinogenic form of sci fi and more fantastical form of sci fi.” He continued, “This is slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go, which are taking something about our world nownot our world in the future, but our world as it is right nowand then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.”

Journeyman character actor Zach Grenier co-stars, as does Jin Ha, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny. Alison Pill—nay, multiple Alison Pills—also appears. Garland wrote all eight episodes of the limited series, which will see its first two episodes land on March 5 on FX on Hulu.

